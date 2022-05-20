Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 20th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after purchasing an additional 474,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,487,000 after buying an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,575,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

