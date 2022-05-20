Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.26 Million

Equities analysts expect Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) to report sales of $147.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.69 million. Global Ship Lease reported sales of $82.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year sales of $597.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $592.77 million to $601.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $625.16 million, with estimates ranging from $609.55 million to $640.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 566.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 23,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,891. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $797.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 15.80%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

