Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET) Trading Up 0.4%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SRET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.45. 240,249 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 224,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.12.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.