Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

GLOB stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 615,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $345.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

