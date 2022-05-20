Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.50M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.09 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.
GLOB stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.22. The company had a trading volume of 615,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $159.56 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 822,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 509.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
