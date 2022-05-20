Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.94 EPS.
NYSE:GLOB traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.51.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
