Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.94- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.Globant also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.94 EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.87. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.79 and a 200 day moving average of $258.06. Globant has a twelve month low of $159.56 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

