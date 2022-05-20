Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $425.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.08 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.94- EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. TheStreet cut Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $309.88.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB stock traded down $14.35 on Friday, reaching $170.87. 4,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,463. Globant has a 12-month low of $159.56 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.06.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 9.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.