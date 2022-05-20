Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 13.8% in April

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NYSE:GMED opened at $65.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.86.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

