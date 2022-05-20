Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $208,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Campion Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $67.15 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

