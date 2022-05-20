Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,978,000 after buying an additional 2,042,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

