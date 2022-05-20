Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,609 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.66 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $793,225.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,012 shares of company stock valued at $11,804,491 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.