Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0032

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $534,612.26 and $127,562.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.16 or 0.00624721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00506320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033212 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,366.20 or 1.65463319 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.