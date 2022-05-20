Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Earnings Results

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of GOGL opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 24,098.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

