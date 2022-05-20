Golos Blockchain (GLS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.00

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $834,109.14 and $110.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009815 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 295,350,821 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

