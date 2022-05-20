GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $21.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,804,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 175,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 41,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. 15,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,912. The company has a quick ratio of 16.76, a current ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.68.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

