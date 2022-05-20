Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,363.71

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,363.71 ($41.47) and traded as high as GBX 3,478 ($42.87). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 3,400 ($41.91), with a volume of 357 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,383.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,316.88. The company has a market capitalization of £265.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Goodwin alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 1,186 shares of Goodwin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,210 ($39.57), for a total value of £38,070.60 ($46,931.21).

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.