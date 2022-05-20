Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,421,000 after acquiring an additional 443,298 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.