Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,941. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $589.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

