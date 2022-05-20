Granby Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Velocity Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 176,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Velocity Acquisition by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VELO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 7,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

