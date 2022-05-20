Granby Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. OmniLit Acquisition accounts for 0.4% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLITU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,985,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,271,000.

NASDAQ:OLITU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 32,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

