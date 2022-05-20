Granby Capital Management LLC Sells 42,672 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Granby Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,672 shares during the period. California Resources makes up about 1.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Granby Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of California Resources worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 65,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $2,862,742.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $804,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,025,249 shares of company stock valued at $48,987,398. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,351. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.19). California Resources had a return on equity of 38.92% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of California Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of California Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

