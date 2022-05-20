Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “N/A” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.39 ($24.36).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GYC shares. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.43 ($17.11). 376,146 shares of the company traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($20.98). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

