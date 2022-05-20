Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Graystone shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,358 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Graystone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GYST)

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

