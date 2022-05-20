Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a Maryland corporation that is a real estate investment trust, that focuses primarily on acquiring, investing in and managing RPLs secured by single-family residences and commercial properties and, to a lesser extent, NPLs. They also originate and acquire loans secured by multi-family residential and smaller commercial mixed use retail/residential properties and acquire multi-family retail/residential and mixed use and commercial properties. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AJX. Compass Point cut shares of Great Ajax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

AJX stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

