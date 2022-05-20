Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Trading Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.15 and last traded at C$28.15. Approximately 1,886,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 301,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.80.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Great Bear Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -153.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

