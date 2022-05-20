Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 342 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,823 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,521 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 101,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.74 and a twelve month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

