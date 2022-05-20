Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Trade Desk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.68 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.