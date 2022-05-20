Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 440 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,265,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,775,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,985,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in United Airlines by 946.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 334,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 302,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Profile (Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.