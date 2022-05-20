Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $24.83 on Friday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

