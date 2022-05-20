Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,682,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $115.03 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $105.39 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.