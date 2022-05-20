Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

