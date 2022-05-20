Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,788 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Uranium Royalty worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UROY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,215,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 631,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Uranium Royalty by 3,458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 540,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 524,973 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 188.20, a quick ratio of 77.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Uranium Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 million and a P/E ratio of -68.25.

Uranium Royalty ( NASDAQ:UROY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

