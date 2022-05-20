Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 1,875.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle Profile (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.