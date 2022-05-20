Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 440 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $44.21 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

