Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in McKesson by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $319.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

