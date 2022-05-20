Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 134 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 240.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,278. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $426.76 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $570.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.