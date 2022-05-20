Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $95.37 and a 52-week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.