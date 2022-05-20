Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $95.37 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.11. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

