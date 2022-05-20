Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 4,887 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $30.51 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.89.

