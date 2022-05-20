Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $262,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after purchasing an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $97,649,000 after purchasing an additional 321,292 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.16. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $225.16 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

