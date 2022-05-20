Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $104.08 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.