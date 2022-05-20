Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after buying an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Nutrien by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after buying an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 840,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,472,000 after buying an additional 579,411 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

