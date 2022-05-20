Greencore Group plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Greencore Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GNCGY opened at $5.61 on Friday. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

