Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.73. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,600 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)
