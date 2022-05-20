Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.87

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.73. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 2,600 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

