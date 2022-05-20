Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.75.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. 8,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,727. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 40.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $2,344,963 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

