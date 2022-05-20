Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,283. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

