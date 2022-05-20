Guggenheim Lowers Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Price Target to $23.00

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TALS opened at $7.10 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.