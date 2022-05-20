Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Trading Up 9.8%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 32,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHLD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $576.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guild by 67.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guild by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

