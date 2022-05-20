GXChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.71 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $47.71 million and $139,396.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002201 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000254 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000264 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,889,834 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

