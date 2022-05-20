Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Up 3.2%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 20,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 182,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hagerty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hagerty Company Profile (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.