Handshake Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $40.36 million and approximately $54,895.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,295.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.53 or 0.06732050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00232451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00649955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.47 or 0.00582500 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00069016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004463 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 492,202,111 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

